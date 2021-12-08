Renters in parts of Pa. shut out of rent relief as counties elsewhere sit on millions in unused aid

Supply and demand

There have so far been two rounds of rent relief.

The first was approved by Congress at the end of 2020, and state lawmakers agreed on a plan to spend it in February. In March, a second round of rental assistance was included in the American Rescue Plan Act, although not all counties have dipped into that yet. The state’s largest counties also received money directly from the federal government.

But some counties say the first round alone was more than they needed.

Officials in Forest County said they won’t be able to spend 80% of the money received, according to the state’s September survey. Rural Tioga County will only use a quarter of its funding. Indiana County, in western Pennsylvania, expects to spend around 40% of its share.

In Cumberland County, officials expect to return almost all of the $9 million it received from the state. (The county also received $7.5 million directly from the federal government.)

Mary Kuna, executive director of the county’s housing authority, said there aren’t enough households that qualify for the program to use all the funding the county received.

“I’m not of the mindset that we should just take and take and take when there may be another community that has need for it,” Kuna said.

One challenge state officials face is distinguishing between counties that received more money than they need, and those where an apparent lack of demand is the result of administrative problems, like a lack of staff to run the program. A DHS spokesperson said the department will consider this as it redistributes the money.

Delaware County has spent all of its first slice of funding and has enough pending applications to use up roughly 90% of the second, said Jeremey Newberg, CEO of Capital Access, Inc., which has a contract to run the county’s program.

About 35 new applications arrive each day and the county has enough demand to spend an additional $30 million — if it receives more funding, Newberg said.

More help on the horizon?

While Berks County waits for more funding that could reopen the program, tenant advocates say rising rents are heightening an affordable housing crisis that predates the pandemic.

“We still have the need,” said Kathryn Wentzel, managing attorney at the Reading office of MidPenn Legal Services, a regional legal aid organization. “The situation has not improved.”

In 2016, Reading had the highest rate of evictions among Pennsylvania’s 10 largest cities, according to data compiled by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

In September, after a federal ban on evictions expired, the city’s Human Relations Commission noted “an increase in telephone calls and walk-ins from people who are homeless or in immediate danger of being homeless,” meeting minutes show.

Kimberly Talbot, the commission’s executive director, also reported an increase in potential fair housing violations: “Landlords are shutting off utilities or moving to evict tenants if they complain to the city about conditions in their dwelling.”

Berks County and the city of Reading are set to receive more than $140 million in stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Local governments can use the money to provide additional rental assistance, prevent evictions, and address homelessness, and Reading plans to use $5.5 million for “displaced residents and homeless prevention.”

Both local governments are still finalizing their plans for spending the funds.

In an email to Spotlight PA, Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera said there had not yet been any discussions about putting more money toward rent relief, “however our team will look to pursue any opportunities that may arise.”

The county’s waiting lists for housing vouchers and public housing are closed, although both programs could see a surge in investment under President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social services spending package, known as Build Back Better. The U.S. House of Representatives approved the legislation in November, but the Senate had not voted on it as of early December.

Even without the federal rent relief program, tenants have other options for help. Reading’s rental assistance program is still open, although it’s much smaller than the now-closed county one and tenants must have an eviction filed against them in order to apply. A separate state program can help with utility bills. And a patchwork of local nonprofits can also assist with various housing costs.

After the county program closed, Catholic Charities saw an uptick in people reaching out to ask about rental assistance, said Rob Nicolella, executive director for the Diocese of Allentown.

Still, he said, “nobody has nearly the amount of money [the county] had.”