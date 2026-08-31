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A recently released investigative report found that Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Suzanne Goode engaged in “an escalating and pervasive pattern of abusive, harassing and unprofessional conduct” toward city employees.

The report analyzed emails Goode sent in June and July to employees and other elected officials, as well as correspondence regarding efforts to mitigate Goode’s behavior. The employees who received emails from Goode were also interviewed.

The investigation was conducted by Margaret DiBianca, a Wilmington-based attorney. She was retained by the city in late June to investigate harassment allegations against Goode.

“We have asked [Goode], begged her, demanded that she be more civil, but she’s not listening and not complying. Her behavior continues, which results in the negative impacts, negative morale on staff and others she deals with, and it needs to stop,” Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills told WHYY News.

DiBianca noted in the report that Goode sent almost 2,000 emails to employees since 2024 “and continues to send more on a near-daily basis.” The investigation, however, was limited to only the reviewed emails.

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners voted 6 to 1 to waive their attorney-client privilege at their last meeting, which made the report public. Goode was the lone vote against the motion, saying that it was unfair to do so before she could defend herself.

Patrick Gossett, a city commissioner and the chair of the Personnel Board, summarized the report at the meeting and said Goode’s behavior was “unacceptable.”

“The city as an employer has an obligation to maintain a safe workplace free from harassment and abuse,” Gossett said. “The pattern of overt aggression targeting employees represents a serious breach of the most basic professional standards expected in any work environment and has rendered this workplace inhospitable and potentially unsafe for all city staff.”

City Commissioner Susan Stewart, who will be sworn in as mayor next month, said that in most workplaces, Goode’s behavior would warrant termination. She said during the meeting that making the report public was necessary.

“These are real people with real professional reputations and real careers,” Stewart said. “And the city needed to use what limited power it has to say, ‘We hear you. We see you. We wish we could do more.’”

Stewart has criticized Goode in the past. She made a public statement on the allegations against Goode back at a March board of commissioners meeting, and asked the city to make Goode’s emails public.

Mills also said it was important to make the report and emails examined in the investigation public, so residents could see exhibited behavior “all in her own words, which provides irrefutable evidence of her uncivil behaviors.”