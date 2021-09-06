When Dan Bisogno can’t use his BiPap machine as he sleeps, it’s like waking up to the worst hangover ever, he says — and usually, his wife isn’t too happy either. The device treats Bisogno’s sleep apnea, a disorder in which he stops breathing while he sleeps. Without the machine to keep his airways open, Bisogno wakes up with a loud bellow in the middle of the night.

Bisogno, who lives in Philadelphia, has been using his current BiPAP machine for the last two years. But Philips Respironics has recalled the machine, along with other BiPAP, CPAP and ventilator models, and Bisogno is worried that it’s actually been hurting him.

Not using their devices may not be an option, though, for people with severe sleep apnea symptoms like Bisogno or for those who need treatment around the clock.

“I’ve been using this machine for the better part of two years, six to eight hours a night, for every single night,” said Bisogno. “It goes with me everywhere I go. It goes with me with my wallet and my keys and my cellphone. It’s an extension of my person.”

The recall, issued June 14 by Philips Respironics, affects millions of the manufacturer’s machines, used to treat sleep apnea and respiratory failure. The company has said its goal is to replace or repair the affected machines within 12 months.

The devices contain a sound-dampening foam, which degrades into black particles that users might inhale. This debris could cause skin, eye, and respiratory tract irritation; inflammation; headache; asthma; and other adverse effects to other organs. It could also cause cancer: The recall lists carcinogenic chemical emissions from the foam as a potential hazard.