Raptor expert rescues baby osprey in Island Beach State Park

With the assistance of personnel from The Friends of Island Beach State Park and a bucket truck from the Seaside Heights Public Works Department, Wurst accessed the nest, perched high on a utility pole, and removed a public bag, which was covering a hatchling.

“The little guy now has a much better chance of surviving to adulthood,” he said. “We’ll be back in three to four weeks to band [the hatchlings] for future tracking.”

Wurst implores the public to be careful with waste, never release balloons and remove litter.

It’s one of multiple rescues Wurst has successfully executed over the years. In July 2016, he joined forces with JCP&L linemen to rescue a young osprey entangled in monofilament from a gill net.