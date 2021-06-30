Radnor High School gets new Raptors mascot amid nickname debate

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Radnor School District has a new mascot.

The mascot will now be the Raptors after the school board decided to eliminate the Raider nickname last year from the high school and middle school because of its Native American imagery.

Many agreed the imagery needed to go, but some were fighting to keep the Raider name.

Nearly 1,000 students voted for the new mascot this month. They had a choice between the Raptors or “R” for Radnor.