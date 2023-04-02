Move over, mid-life crisis: The quarter-life crisis has arrived

“Where’s my money going?” asked Melissa Payavis.

Payavis, 26, is a young professional who lives and works in Center City. She works for a large company that offers her health benefits, and somewhat competitive pay, but she is still barely scraping by.

This seems to be a common phenomenon for young people these days, with the burdens of many financial stressors like student loan debt, rising inflation, and a demanding housing market in both renting and buying sectors. Not to mention the nightmare that is finding health care benefits and insurance.

To some, it feels a bit like a quarter-life crisis.

Young people are expressing over social media, and even through songs, that there is a new condition looming in the air, maybe akin to something we have heard before — the mid-life crisis.

The infamous mid-life crisis is known for its halfway-through-life sentiments of empty nest syndrome, or even just what’s next after a long career in corporate America. Its target audience experiences it sooner, at a far younger age of life.

“If you have the money and resources to move, or to go to an area that’s less taxed, then that’s an option for people,” Payavis pointed out. “But, again, that’s only for the people that are able to do that.”

Researchers, economists, and financial advisors have data suggesting that the housing market is one of the greatest financial burdens for young Americans right now.

Dr. Lindsay Relihan is an assistant professor in economics at the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University in Indiana and is an expert in urban economics, household finance, and real estate. Her research can illuminate the effects of the housing market boom and how it might be affecting young folks.

“I suppose there are other sorts of components [as to] why being financially stable as a young person or household is very difficult these days but housing has to be the top reason,” Relihan said.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank reported in 2021 that “about half of renters with income between $25,000 and $49,999 had rent payments that exceeded 30 percent of their income.”

This leaves many cost-burdened and without the access to the economic resources to advance themselves — or even to just get by. This is true for Payavis.

“I pay for everything myself now, even though my salary [does not] always totally cover all my expenses, and I was actually able to get some financial help from my mom,” Payavis said.