PSPCA calls on adopters after rescuing 105 cats from Pa. property

After rescuing more than 100 cats in a large-scale rescue last week, the Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help.

An anonymous tip led the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team to a home in Lititz, where a search warrant was executed Tuesday, June 16, over concerns for the untreated medical conditions of animals inside.

When the property owner was questioned about the number of cats inside — some of whom were visible through windows and doors — they indicated there were just nine cats in the house, according to the PSPCA.

Humane officers were still removing cats from the home late into the night. In total, 105 cats were rescued. Two deceased kittens also were removed from the property.

Many of the cats seized were suffering from upper respiratory infections, untreated eye infections and heavy matting. The animals were transported to PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters for further diagnostics and treatment.

All but 17 cats were surrendered to the PSPCA. The cats not signed over will remain in the PSPCA’s care until they are surrendered by the owner or through the court system.

“Spending hours inside a property finding and removing neglected and abused animals is an all too common occurrence for us,” said Nicole Wilson, director of Humane Law Enforcement and shelter operations.

“We are grateful to that good Samaritan who contacted us, as without that individual we could not end the suffering of these animals. Now we call on the public again to help us fulfill our mission to find new loving homes for these cats who deserve to know what a healthy, loving home is like.”

Charges in the case are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

The aftermath

Now, with a large influx of cats, the PSPCA is asking residents who are flirting with the idea of adding a feline to their family to consider taking the plunge.

Shelter officials say the nonprofit’s cat population already was at capacity prior to the Lititz rescue due to challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, dog adoptions have been continuing due the ability to conduct all meets outside,” shelter officials explained. “However, cat adoptions have been significantly more challenging and time-consuming with meets taking place over Zoom.”

In the span of two days this week, two pregnant cats from the Lititz raid gave birth to five more kittens, according to a PSPCA spokesperson. At least a handful of cats from the rescue operation are also pregnant.

This weekend, in an effort to stem the tide of homeless cats, the PSPCA will be hosting a feline adoption event in Kensington.

North Shore Animal League America will be sending its Mobile Adoption Unit — a climate-controlled shelter on wheels — to Philadelphia Brewing Company. The unit will house more than 30 cats who are searching for their forever homes.

The mobile adoption event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28.

This weekend we are teaming up with @PhillyBrewing and @AnimalLeague for an #inpurrson adoption event! Join us for the Swiffer Adoption Sweep and get $50 off your cat or kitten adoption. More: https://t.co/BasDstv1GU pic.twitter.com/RQaarfYw3o — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) June 24, 2020

Shelter officials stressed that increased safety precautions will be in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Only one household at a time will be allowed onto NSALA’s mobile unit to view the cats. Those who enter the mobile unit must wear a mask and gloves — which will be provided — and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Once the household has left, the driver will disinfect the entire mobile unit, cleaning all surfaces, handrails, door handles and cage latches. Potential adopters will be asked to complete adoption paperwork on their mobile phones outside the mobile unit.

All cat and kitten adoption fees will be reduced by $50 through Sunday as part of Swiffer’s National Pet Adoption Month campaign.

During the week, adoptions at the shelter are being conducted by appointment only. For more information on the shelter’s adoption process, see here.

___

FURTHER INFORMATION

___

Anyone who witnesses acts of animal cruelty is encouraged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here.