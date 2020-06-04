Provisional ballots adding to delay in Pennsylvania primary results

And county elections officials predict a serious problem at the polls in November if the state legislature doesn’t change the election code.

“Things might have gone smoothly yesterday, but turnout was exceedingly low,” said Lycoming County elections director Forest Lehman. “In a sense it masked the severity of what it could’ve been.”

Processing mail-in ballots is time-consuming, involving multiple steps, from opening envelopes, confirming voter signatures and stacking ballots for scanning.

Provisional ballots create two problems on top of that. First, they take more time to process, as election officials must check thoroughly to confirm the vote is legitimate.

More consequentially, casting a provisional ballot takes more time because poll workers often place a phone call to check records at the main office. Voters also have to fill out a different ballot and envelope by hand, Lehman said.

Typically, provisional ballots are cast relatively infrequently, mainly to address outdated registration. But if county elections offices are overwhelmed again this fall by requests for mail-in ballots, the sort of delivery delays experienced by voters in the primary could result in many more provisional ballots, which could mean even longer lines and heightened potential for disenfranchisement.

“We’re seeing warning signs in provisional voting and other things giving us pause and we need to apply it to November,” Lehamn said.

Since last fall, Lehman and other election directors have been urging the legislature to give them more time to start processing ballots before Election Day (currently, they have to wait until polls open). Along with many voting advocacy groups, local election officials also want more time between the deadline for voters to apply for a mailed ballot and when it’s due, or a more distinct shift to vote-by-mail.

Two lawsuits are pending that could change those timelines before the general election.



