As Project 2025 hits turmoil, the head of the influential, far-right Heritage Foundation is postponing the release of his potentially fiery new book until after the November presidential election.

Kevin Roberts, who took over Project 2025 as part of a leadership shake-up amid blowback over its recommendations for a potential Donald Trump White House, said Wednesday he is focused on defeating presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Trump’s running mate JD Vancepenned the forward to Roberts’ book.

“There’s a time for writing, reading, and book tours — and a time to put down the books and go fight like hell to take back our country,” said Roberts, the president of Heritage Action who has been mentioned as a potential chief of staff in a Trump White House, in a statement.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to move my book’s publication and promotion to after the election,” he said. The Real Clear Politics news site first reported the decision.

Orchestrated by Heritage, Project 2025 is an ultra-conservative blueprint for the next Republican White House, with startling proposals that include firing large swaths of the federal government workforce and disassembling longstanding agencies, including the Justice Department.

Trump has said the outside group doesn’t speak for his campaign, but many of his most trusted former White House officials are architects of the plan and are preparing for a second Trump administration. Even before Harris emerged to replace President Joe Biden atop the party ticket, Democrats campaigned vigorously against Project 2025, portraying it as a buzzword for GOP extremism.

Roberts’ book “Dawn’s Early Light,” was due out in September. It outlines a vision for what its publisher calls “ a peaceful ‘Second American Revolution’.”

The publisher’s description says the book identifies institutions that conservatives need to build or to take back, adding that some are “too corrupt to save.” Among those it lists are Ivy League colleges, the FBI, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Department of Education and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Vance, in the forward, quotes Roberts as saying that when twilight descends and a person hears wolves, “You’ve got to circle the wagons and load the muskets.”

“We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets,” Vance adds. “In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”

A Vance spokesperson has said the forward has nothing to do with Project 2025 and that the senator has no involvement and “plenty of disagreements with what they’re calling for.”