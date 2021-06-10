Things To Do

The Nashville duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley that is Florida Georgia Line might be best known to country fans, but their 2012 hit “Cruise” with rap star Nelly gave them crossover status. While they haven’t quite duplicated that pop success, they’re now on their fifth album, “Life Rolls On,” released in February. Their one-night-only concert film was specially made for drive-ins and features Nelly and Chase Rice.

The Princeton, N.J.-based arts nonprofit announced earlier this year that their 17th season would be a hybrid one. That was met with such enthusiasm that in-person events have sold out, but you can still see chamber music performances, a live opera, and more on their website. Some events are free, others are ticketed.

What : Hybrid music event

: Hybrid music event Where : Online, (in-person events are sold out)

: Online, (in-person events are sold out) When : Through Sunday, June 20

: Through Sunday, June 20 How Much: Free – $30

One of the nation’s top a cappella groups, Take 6 is performing as part of the Bristol Riverside’s Summer Music Fest at its new outdoor amphitheater. Take 6 says that they’re the most awarded a cappella group in music history and, since we have no way to disprove it, we’ll go with it. They have earned 10 Grammy and 10 Dove Awards, which is impressive regardless. Fun fact: Take 6 member Claude McKnight has earned more Grammys than his brother Brian McKnight, who remains winless despite 17 nominations.