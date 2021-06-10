Pride, Philly Beer Week, a Prince tribute, and Take 6 in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Beer festivals have long been a linchpin of the Philly entertainment scene, but the pandemic meant they had to temporarily subside. Philly Beer Week is not quite the boozy outdoor festival that usually distinguishes local beer celebrations, but is a series of events at pubs, bars, and restaurants around the city. There’s everything from Quizzo, happy hour and live music performances to … roller skating? Yep, you just gotta bring your own skates.
- What: Beer festival
- Where: Various venues
- When: Through Sunday, June 13
- How much: Various prices
PFF SpringFest
The Philadelphia Film Society’s SpringFest marks an official return to in-person movie viewing by the city’s largest film organization. This is a precursor to their larger Philadelphia Film Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in October. On view in this summer version: our own Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Sundance darling “Summer of Soul,” a documentary about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival; an Alvin Ailey doc; and a ‘rockumentary’ about the band Sparks called “The Sparks Brothers,” among others.
- What: Film festival
- Where: PFS Bourse Theater, 400 Ranstead St., S. 4th St.
- When: Friday, June 11 – Thursday, June 17
- How much: $13 and up, individual movie tickets and festival passes available
Drive N Drag Saves 2021
The ladies of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have offered to save 2021 from anything drab, boring, and un-fabulous, and we’ve accepted. The nationwide tour that includes Aquaria, Violet Chachki, GottMik and Asia O’Hara, among others, stops at the King of Prussia Mall this weekend for a drive-in, all-ages performance.
- What: Drive-in drag show
- Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Rd. King of Prussia, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
- How Much: $75 and up
Doylestown Pride Festival
For the second year, the city opens up to celebrate its LGBT+ population with an array of events including live music performances, a book signing, a children’s concert, film screenings, a drag brunch and more. Some events are ticketed, some are free, some in-person and others online.
- What: LGBT+ celebration
- Where: Various venues
- When: Sunday, June 13 – Saturday, June 19
- How much: Various prices
Philly Pride Run
The fifth annual Philly Pride Run, organized by Lez Run Running Club, Out Philadelphia Athletic League, and Philadelphia Front Runners, in conjunction with The William Way LGBT Community Center, is virtual this year, which means runners can plot their own 5K or 1K ‘fun run’ course and complete the race anytime between June 13 and June 20. You’ll have to prove you ran it though, via a fitness tracker or app. Proceeds from fundraising and donations will go to the William Way center and winners, including those in the 1K, with the most festive costume will win cash prizes.
- What: Virtual 5K and 1K ‘fun run’
- Where: Self-directed through Philadelphia
- When: Sunday, June 13 – Sunday, June 20
- How Much: $30 registration
Drive-In Concert: Florida Georgia Line
The Nashville duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley that is Florida Georgia Line might be best known to country fans, but their 2012 hit “Cruise” with rap star Nelly gave them crossover status. While they haven’t quite duplicated that pop success, they’re now on their fifth album, “Life Rolls On,” released in February. Their one-night-only concert film was specially made for drive-ins and features Nelly and Chase Rice.
- What: Drive-in concert film
- Where: Parking Lot Theaters, 260 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 12, 6 p.m.
- How Much: $74 and up
The Princeton Festival
The Princeton, N.J.-based arts nonprofit announced earlier this year that their 17th season would be a hybrid one. That was met with such enthusiasm that in-person events have sold out, but you can still see chamber music performances, a live opera, and more on their website. Some events are free, others are ticketed.
- What: Hybrid music event
- Where: Online, (in-person events are sold out)
- When: Through Sunday, June 20
- How Much: Free – $30
Take 6
One of the nation’s top a cappella groups, Take 6 is performing as part of the Bristol Riverside’s Summer Music Fest at its new outdoor amphitheater. Take 6 says that they’re the most awarded a cappella group in music history and, since we have no way to disprove it, we’ll go with it. They have earned 10 Grammy and 10 Dove Awards, which is impressive regardless. Fun fact: Take 6 member Claude McKnight has earned more Grammys than his brother Brian McKnight, who remains winless despite 17 nominations.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Bristol Riverside Theater, 2501 Bath Rd. Bristol, Pa.
- When: Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, 8 p.m.
- How Much: $55
West Street Art Festival
The Delaware Contemporary, Delaware’s only contemporary art museum is hosting a street festival that incorporates a bike tour, several art workshops, a youth art show and even haircuts. The haircuts are a nod to their recently opened exhibition “Unapologetic Conversations of Hair & Nonconformity” which goes through Aug. 21. The free event will also have food trucks on site.
- What: In-person outdoor art festival
- Where: The Delaware Contemporary 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: June 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: Free
Controversy Prince Tribute
Though he’s been gone in the physical sense for more than five years, the fanbase that supported Prince when he was alive is still just as passionate. And so are the tribute bands that have sprung up in his stead. Delco’s Controversy band is one of them and they will highlight some of Prince’s biggest hits in their performance at the Queen. (Prince has a ‘new’ album, “Welcome to America,” being released from his lauded vault on July 30.)
- What: An in-person tribute band performance
- Where: The Queen Wilmington, 500 N. Market St.,Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, June 12, 8 p.m.
- How much: $10
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.
