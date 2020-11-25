President-elect Biden promises immigration overhaul, but some Pa. activists are wary

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make permanent a program that protects some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

While many immigrant rights organizations celebrated the electoral defeat of President Donald Trump this month, many in Pennsylvania plan on keeping the pressure on the Biden Administration on the issue.

“So we need to make sure that we’re holding him accountable from day one,” said Maegan Llerena, executive director of Latino-advocacy group Make The Road Pennsylvania. “Because it’s not like talking to Trump — that’s a brick wall. It’s actually talking to somebody that actually cares about these issues, and just needs to be pushed a little more, to make the right choices.”

Biden has pledged to fully reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, on his first day in office. The commitment is somewhat a relief for organizations like Llerena’s. But, she said the last four years under Trump and Biden’s previous tenure in the White House as President Barack Obama’s vice president makes her and fellow organizers wary.

“We’ve already said that we’re not accepting the bare minimum anymore, and that we’re gonna hold people accountable to more,” Llerena said. “This is, right now, the bare minimum, because it’s something that Trump’s had to take away from us in 2017.”

Trump’s immigration policies have galvanized civic organizations around the state and country over the past four years. Those policies have also faced a flurry of legal opposition, and some policies have been outright trounced by the courts.

Earlier this month, a federal judge found that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf was unlawfully appointed to his position. The ruling also nullified actions by Wolf in July, which essentially froze DACA for DHS review.

The Department of Homeland Security began to phase out DACA in 2017, but in June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration had not adequately justified ending DACA.