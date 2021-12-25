President Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

The president and first lady then sat before the hospital’s Christmas tree, where Jill Biden read “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the kids, which was broadcast to hundreds of children in their rooms at the hospital.

The Walt Disney Co. provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The annual tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman, who served in the role from 1945-1953.

Before returning to the White House, the two stopped briefly at a Jill Biden-themed Christmas tree set up on the street in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood by a local business owner. The president hung the 2021 White House Christmas ornament on one of the branches, nestled between large cutouts of Jill’s face dotting the tree.

Back at the White House, the two capped off their Christmas Eve festivities by answering calls for NORAD, as they watched Santa soar over the United Arab Emirates on the Santa tracker screens. They took three largely pleasant phone calls from kids and parents, though one father capped off an otherwise polite conversation with the president by wishing him a happy holidays and adding, “Let’s go Brandon!” before hanging up. The phrase has become widely used by conservatives as a stand-in for a more vulgar epithet against the president.

Biden didn’t seem to catch the caller’s intent, however — he responded, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree” as the call came to an end. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Biden’s response.