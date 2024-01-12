From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Joe Biden embarks upon another trip to eastern Pennsylvania tomorrow. He visits Allentown, where he will argue an economic case for his continued presidency to the American people. Biden is beginning the 2024 election cycle by touting his “Investing in America” agenda and what the White House has itself come to refer to as “Bidenomics.”

The president is expected to discuss how signature legislation he signed — including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act — has “ushered in a small business boom, created good-paying jobs with rising wages, strengthened local economies, and lowered costs for hardworking families,” as per a White House statement.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is being used to repair roads and build bridges around the country. Democrats hope that voters in electorally important states such as Pennsylvania will see the benefits from an influx of federal cash spent to create jobs, and that will translate to votes. Philadelphia has already been allocated around $350 million in grant funding, according to city officials, which is going to the repair of city streets, sidewalks, and intersections; airport improvements; upgrades to water, sewer, and stormwater services; and clean energy projects.