If I were to explain BMX to someone, I would say it’s just going down a big starting hill, pedaling as fast as you can, and hitting these jumps to the bottom, and just doing a full-on sprint for like 35 seconds, but with obstacles in the way. With all that combined, you have seven other people next to you. If you were to actually try it, a lot of people, they would get on the bike, and they can’t even go over the jumps.

It sounds like a video game.

It’s a tough sport for sure. And physically tough, mentally tough, and emotionally tough.

How did you get into BMX?

My dad used to race just on the amateur level when he was younger. And then one day, he took me to our local track in Pottstown when I was 5. And I’ve been riding since then.

And you have your own track? I think I saw on Instagram somebody was building a track. Was that in your backyard?

Yes, my dad and I built that track in my backyard. It’s been awesome because near me there’s not a lot of BMX tracks, and the racing scene isn’t that big. And it’s something that my dad and I do together. It brings us together, and it brings some of my friends over, and we get to ride and just have fun.

It does sound like fun. During the pandemic, how did things change for you? Did you find yourself on that backyard track a lot because you couldn’t get together with other people?

Yeah, my local track was closed, and I couldn’t travel anywhere. So that track in my backyard was the best thing for me. I was out there almost every day, just practicing and trying to get better on my bike, because with BMX there’s always something new that you can learn and try to do and you’re never going to be at a standstill.