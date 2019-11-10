Porsche crashes into Shore building’s second floor, killing 2
Police say a luxury sports car crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey professional office building, killing two people.
Toms River police say the red Porsche hit the building at 1466 Hooper Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and lodged into the second story.
Investigators don’t yet know the circumstances surrounding the crash. Pictures posted on social media show skid marks across the roadway and heading toward the building.
Sgt. Vincent Padalino says the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time.
He says the building houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.
No information has been released about the two victims. Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Hooper Avenue was closed for hours after the crash.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.