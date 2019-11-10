Down the Shore

Porsche crashes into Shore building’s second floor, killing 2

Police say a luxury sports car crashed into the second floor of a Jersey Shore professional office building, killing two people. (Courtesy of Kiefer Armbrecht via Jersey Shore Hurricane News/Facebook).

Police say a luxury sports car crashed into the second floor of a Jersey Shore professional office building, killing two people. (Courtesy of Kiefer Armbrecht via Jersey Shore Hurricane News/Facebook).

Police say a luxury sports car crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey professional office building, killing two people.

Toms River police say the red Porsche hit the building at 1466 Hooper Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and lodged into the second story.

Investigators don’t yet know the circumstances surrounding the crash. Pictures posted on social media show skid marks across the roadway and heading toward the building.

Sgt. Vincent Padalino says the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time.

He says the building houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

No information has been released about the two victims. Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Hooper Avenue was closed for hours after the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate