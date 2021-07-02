Popular section of the Schuylkill River Trail reopened for July 4
A popular section of the Schuylkill River Trail below the Chestnut Street Bridge reopened Thursday, — just in time for July 4. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had closed the trail in February to repair the foundation of the bridge’s retaining wall.
Also in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend, Chestnut Street will be restored to three lanes between 33rd Street and Schuylkill Avenue, and two-way traffic will be restored on Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and Walnut Street in the vicinity of 30th Street Station. Traffic restrictions have slowed commuters on both roadways since the start of construction in 2017.
Following the long weekend, construction on the bridge will continue. On Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1, westbound I-76 at 30th Street or the westbound I-76 ramp to 30th Street will be closed alternately from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.
When westbound I-76 is closed, traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.
When the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street is closed, westbound I-76 also will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676. Off-ramp traffic will be detoured east on I-676, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street to the ramp to I-676 west, then take the ramp to I-76 east and the exit at 30th Street.
The lane and ramp closures will allow crews to install overhead electrical conduits and repair the retaining wall between the expressway and the Schuylkill River.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly