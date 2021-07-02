Popular section of the Schuylkill River Trail reopened for July 4

Following the long weekend, construction on the bridge will continue. On Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1, westbound I-76 at 30th Street or the westbound I-76 ramp to 30th Street will be closed alternately from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

When westbound I-76 is closed, traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

When the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street is closed, westbound I-76 also will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676. Off-ramp traffic will be detoured east on I-676, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street to the ramp to I-676 west, then take the ramp to I-76 east and the exit at 30th Street.

The lane and ramp closures will allow crews to install overhead electrical conduits and repair the retaining wall between the expressway and the Schuylkill River.