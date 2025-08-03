Police-involved shooting under investigation after road rage incident in Bensalem

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A police shooting following a road rage incident in Bensalem, Bucks County, is under investigation Saturday night. Investigators say this all started when a motorcyclist threatened a driver with a gun.

Police say this all started around 5:45 p.m. on Woodhaven Road and Route 13 in Bensalem. A driver and a motorcyclist were traveling northbound on Route 13, when police say they got into a dispute.

The driver immediately called police when the man riding the motorcycle flashed a handgun and threatened them.

It just so happened that an officer was traveling southbound on Route 13 at the time, and saw that motorcyclist and driver. He turned around, and caught up to them around Park Avenue. As the officer got close to the motorcyclist, that’s when the man slid his motorcycle into the police vehicle, and ran away. The officer chased him.

“Suspect had a handgun in his right hand. Slightly turned towards the officer. At one point the officer had to use deadly force. Firing his weapon which he struck the suspect. The suspect fell on the ground,” said William McVey, public safety director for the Bensalem Police Department.

Officers performed first aid. The motorcyclist was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he underwent surgery. The officer was not injured.

“It should be noted that the officer gave multiple commands for the suspect to show his hands. Prior to having to fire his weapon,” said McVey.

Police say no one in the car fired any shots.