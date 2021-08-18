Police chief shot in Bucks County; shelter-in-place order issued
Officials say Yardley Borough police chief was shot multiple times during a standoff in Yardley, Pa., on Wednesday.
The incident happened during a standoff at the Yardley Commons along the area of South Main Street.
Chief Joseph Kelly responded to a radio call to an apartment at the complex, police say.
When Kelly arrived, the suspect fired his shotgun at him after he knocked on the door, police said.
Officials say Kelly suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and ear.
The Yardley Borough Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place. Residents at the Yardley Commons are advised to avoid the area.
Kelly has been listed in stable condition at St. Mary Medical Center.
So far, no other details have been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.