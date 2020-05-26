Donate
Police break up large party blocking Philly streets despite stay-at-home order

  • Dan Stamm, NBC10
    • May 26, 2020

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

About 250 people crowded a Philadelphia neighborhood for a Memorial Day party — featuring a DJ and security guards — that went against coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Philadelphia police officers were called in around 8:45 p.m. Monday to break up the group of teens and young adults partying in a vacant lot and along Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 28th Street in the city’s Brewerytown section, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police had received several calls about a large disorderly crowd blocking off streets to cars and pedestrians, Small said.

The DJ cooperated when police asked him to stop playing music, Small said. Officers then moved along Cecil B. Moore to disperse the crowd. I took about an hour to get everyone to leave. Some people threw bottles and trash at officers, Small said.

One man was arrested for disorderly conduct because he wouldn’t leave, police said. Another man got into a crash after leaving in his car. He was arrested for a gun he had in his vehicle.

No property damage and no injuries were reported.

