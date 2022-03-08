An effort to eliminate Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor monopoly through a constitutional amendment is already running into roadblocks, even before the question is on the ballot.

State Rep. Natalie Mihalek, a Republican from Allegheny County, is preparing a constitutional amendment to privatize the state’s liquor system. Her belief is that the convenience of private operation of liquor sales far outweighs the state monopoly that has been the way Pennsylvania has handled liquor sales for decades.

Pennsylvania is one of only two states that has a state-run liquor system and there have been numerous attempts to change that, including as recently as 2015 when a bill made it to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk before being rejected.

State Senators Anthony Williams and Tina Tartaglione, both Democrats, went to a liquor store in Philadelphia’s Gray’s Ferry neighborhood Tuesday morning to speak out against the proposal along with members of the union that represents the workers in the facilities, who number about 5,000 statewide.

Senator Williams said the change could put thousands of people out of good-paying jobs with benefits and pensions, and he plans to fight the proposal. He questioned the reasons for ending the liquor monopoly when it returned over $800 million in profits in the past fiscal year to the state.

“There’s not one single department or unit of government that has such a prosperous return on investment, not one,” Williams said. “It hires and employs over 5,000 Pennsylvanians that receive pensions, benefits, and the privilege of their salary being protected.”

Mihalek said the goal of her constitutional amendment is to let the people of the state decide what is best for them. She refuted the $800 million number, saying the majority of the money comes from sales tax and a liquor tax that would not change if the sales were transferred to private operators. It’s more like $200 million, said Mihalek, which she believes will be made up from the taxes on increased sales from more stores that would arise from private ownership.