View Finders

Pine Barrens festival celebrates art and nature in the ‘Middle of Nowhere’

    By
  • Becca Haydu
    • September 30, 2019
The welcome table for

The welcome table for "Middle of Nowhere" on the porch of the Whitesbog General Store. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)

The historic Whitesbog Village in Browns Mills, N.J., on Saturday hosted the second iteration of “Middle of Nowhere,” a music and arts festival founded by Philadelphia-based filmmaker David Scott Kessler. His feature-length documentary, “The Pine Barrens,” was the impetus for the event, which was first held in 2016 as a collaboration with Whitesbog. This year, the immersive outdoor festival hosted 400 visitors.

The crowd at “Middle of Nowhere” included 400 visitors to the Historic Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)

John Pettit, head of the Philadelphia chapter of Atlas Obscura, joined Kessler this year in coordinating the festival. He’s also a member of the Ruins of Friendship Orchestra, the musical ensemble that performed the live score to the film. He described the film and its live screenings as “[having] a life that mirrors the life of the pines and the dynamism of the environment that we’re exploring.”

“[It] encourages people to get out to a place that they wouldn’t normally go to, and to reflect on it in different ways,” Pettit said, describing the goal of the festival. “[It] encourages artists and people to engage with space in a different way. Whitesbog is one of my favorite places in our region and just being able to come out here and actually play music to the to the landscape, to the environment, to the weather is pretty amazing.”

John Pettit performs in The Ruins of Friendship Orchestra at “Middle of Nowhere” at the historic Whitesbog Village in Browns Mills, NJ on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)

Nike Desis came to the Pine Barrens for the first time this Saturday. She traveled from New London, Connecticut, to experience “Middle of Nowhere.” Desis is a sculpture and textile artist and was intrigued by the opportunity to attend an immersive event in a rural setting. “I like having art outside of urban areas,” she said. Desis was also one of 90 campers who stayed overnight at nearby Mt. Misery, where three more performances took place.

  • Grasslands Bluegrass Band performs at
    Grasslands Bluegrass Band performs at "Middle of Nowhere" at the Historic Whitesbog Village on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Nike Desis (right) of New London, Connecticut, photographs one of the art pieces curated for
    Nike Desis (right) of New London, Connecticut, photographs one of the art pieces curated for "Middle of Nowhere" at the Historic Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Visitors interact with some of the environmental art pieces at
    Visitors interact with some of the environmental art pieces at "Middle of Nowhere" festival. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Pottery by Maude Snyder is on display at one of the galleries at
    Pottery by Maude Snyder is on display at one of the galleries at "Middle of Nowhere" festival. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • One of the many walking trails at the historic Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
    One of the many walking trails at the historic Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • "Untitled Sound Structure 01" by Raul Romero was one of the many environmental art pieces featured at "Middle of Nowhere." (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Pinelands Brewing Co. and Brotherton Brewing Co. served local beer at
    Pinelands Brewing Co. and Brotherton Brewing Co. served local beer at "Middle of Nowhere" at historic Whitesbog Village. At right is Jason Chapman, founder of Pinelands Brewing Co. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • A Whitesbog volunteer interacts with guests at the
    A Whitesbog volunteer interacts with guests at the "Middle of Nowhere" festival on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Signs at the Whitesbog General store point visitors to different points of interest. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
    Signs at the Whitesbog General store point visitors to different points of interest. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Erik Ruin's Ominous Cloud Ensemble performs at
    Erik Ruin's Ominous Cloud Ensemble performs at "Middle of Nowhere" at Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • The historic buildings of Whitesbog Village became art galleries for the
    The historic buildings of Whitesbog Village became art galleries for the "Middle of Nowhere" festival on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Erik Ruin's Ominous Cloud Ensemble performs at
    Erik Ruin's Ominous Cloud Ensemble performs at "Middle of Nowhere" at Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Dump-N-Roll food truck serves visitors at
    Dump-N-Roll food truck serves visitors at "Middle of Nowhere" festival at Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Sochi Thomas (left) and Ben Warfield (right) of Mirthas Candle were among the local vendors at
    Sochi Thomas (left) and Ben Warfield (right) of Mirthas Candle were among the local vendors at "Middle of Nowhere." (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Laraaji & Arji Oceanada perform at
    Laraaji & Arji Oceanada perform at "Middle of Nowhere" at Whitesbog Village. on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • A girl reads by flashlight at
    A girl reads by flashlight at "Middle of Nowhere" at the historic Whitesbog Village in Browns Mills, NJ on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Guests at
    Guests at "Middle of Nowhere" festival at the historic Whitesbog Village in Browns Mills, NJ on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • Guests at
    Guests at "Middle of Nowhere" at the historic Whitesbog Village in Browns Mills, NJ on September 28, 2019. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • The crowd at
    The crowd at "Middle of Nowhere" included 400 visitors. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)
  • An outdoor screening of
    An outdoor screening of "The Pine Barrens" documentary accompanied by the Ruins of Friendship Orchestra concluded the festival at Whitesbog Village. (Becca Haydu for WHYY)

Kessler described the event with its 15 visual artists and five live bands as “a mixture of traditional and experimental.” The exhibits and performers included folk music and pottery alongside contemporary mixed media pieces and electronic soundscapes curated by Kessler and Jen Brown. One highlight of this year’s selections was Nancy Holt’s 1975 film “Pine Barrens,” which offered a contrast to Kessler’s contemporary portrait of the place.

Kessker’s documentary project began in 2012, and the film has served as a living documentation of the region, changing with each screening. Kessler highlighted the proposed pipelines through the Pinelands reserve as the biggest change between the 2016 version of the film and Saturday’s screening. He is no longer shooting new footage but is currently working on edits to submit to film festivals.

David Scott Kessler (left), filmmaker and director of “The Pine Barrens” documentary and founder of “Middle of Nowhere.” (Becca Haydu for WHYY)

“I’m looking forward to just getting this film out to a wider audience,” Kessler said. “I really think that it speaks to a lot more than just the Pine Barrens. [It’s] about preservation but also about the love of a place, and that translates to wherever you are.”

The next chance to see Kessler’s film is at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia as part of the Philadelphia Film Society’s documentary series. It is also the first time the film will be screened with a recorded music.

Brought to you by View Finders

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate