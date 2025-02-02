PHOTOS: Aftermath of the plane crash and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia

    • February 1, 2025
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, according to city officials.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash and one person was killed on the ground, Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference Saturday.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:10 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

Chopper 6 and photographers on the ground captured the aftermath of the crash on Saturday.

Click here for updates on the developing story.

  • Investigators work the scene where a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene where a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • An Investigator works near the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • This photo provided by @Kikatechusa shows debris from a plane after crashing in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (@Kikatechusa via AP)
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
  • Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
