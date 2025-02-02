PHOTOS: Aftermath of the plane crash and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia
Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash and one person was killed on the ground, Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference Saturday.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, according to city officials.
The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:10 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.
Chopper 6 and photographers on the ground captured the aftermath of the crash on Saturday.
