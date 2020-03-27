Philly social justice activist Erika Almirón discusses being tested for coronavirus

From time to time during the COVID-19 outbreak, Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn will check in individuals who live in our listening area to see how they’re coping.

On Thursday, we heard from longtime social justice activist Erika Almirón. She lives in Philadelphia and was recently tested for coronavirus.

She, like all of us, is postponing some of the things that make life fun right now … like a quinceañera party she was going to throw for her dog this month. It’s a Latin American celebration for a girl’s 15th birthday.

Any excuse for my family to get together, we have it, you know. His name is Churro. Churro’s about to turn 15. My mom was like, “You know, that’s his quinceañera. You know … we should have a little get together.” So we were supposed to get together as a family and I was going to get him a little dog cake in the shape of a 15. But then everything happened. So we haven’t done it. So that’s gonna be like one of the first things that we do when we get back together.

OK, OK. So everyone’s not together at the moment. You’re home and you’re not feeling well. Tell me about that.

I think this is my 12th day in self-isolation. I went to Arizona about two weeks ago and I was starting to feel sick when I was down there. And I was coughing on my way back on the plane. And so I started feeling [not] that good, little bit of shortness of breath and the fever and the cough. My body started to be really achy. I’d spend all of last week calling my doctor to try to get a test because it just sounded so similar to all of the different ways that people have been getting sick.