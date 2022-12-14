Less than a month after it was announced The Philly POPS orchestra would end operations following the 2022-23 season, 95% of its union members have voted to strike if necessary.

Members of the American Federation of Musicians, Local 77, said in a release Tuesday that collective bargaining discussions with POPS executives have stalled for more than 90 days. They say they’re still looking for answers regarding the POPS’ financial situation, arrangements with the Kimmel Center for taking over POPS concerts, and “whether the current or future employer plans to recognize the current roster of Union performers and their contract.”

In November, it was announced the Philly POPS would cease due to “a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” However, the union argues, “POPS management paid themselves quite well for over a decade, even though they ran-up losses for eight of the past 10 years.”