Philly pauses water shutoffs through September

The discounts available through the Tiered Assistance Program are not limited to those who’ve lost work because of the pandemic. People who have seen their households grow, have experienced the loss of a household member, have had a household member fall ill or customers who have experienced domestic violence can also apply for discounted rates.

In addition to possible discounts, the program can make it so that overdue bills are removed from the collections process.

“Due to the number of customers in need, assistance is more flexible than ever,” the department said in a press release.

Customers who don’t qualify for discounts can still set up lengthy payment plans, which require small down payments, per the department.

But customers should be ready to wait. Discount applications take about two months to process and the department says to expect long wait times on the phone.