Philly native, CAPA grad starring in ‘Hamilton’ at Academy of Music

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Broadway is returning to Broad Street, and it’s doing so in a big way. The Kimmel Cultural Campus is kicking off its comeback season with “Hamilton” on Oct. 20. Taking the stage as part of this production is a hometown star.

West Oak Lane’s Ta’Rea Campbell plays Angelica Schuyler. She’s overwhelmed with emotion ahead of the show’s debut.

“This pandemic really put everybody through a lot of things,” she said. “I just continually feel blessed to be able to tell this story and this is like icing on the cake. It’s wonderful to be able to tour with ‘Hamilton,’ but it’s always wonderful to be able to tour on your home turf.”