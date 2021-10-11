Philly native, CAPA grad starring in ‘Hamilton’ at Academy of Music
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Broadway is returning to Broad Street, and it’s doing so in a big way. The Kimmel Cultural Campus is kicking off its comeback season with “Hamilton” on Oct. 20. Taking the stage as part of this production is a hometown star.
West Oak Lane’s Ta’Rea Campbell plays Angelica Schuyler. She’s overwhelmed with emotion ahead of the show’s debut.
“This pandemic really put everybody through a lot of things,” she said. “I just continually feel blessed to be able to tell this story and this is like icing on the cake. It’s wonderful to be able to tour with ‘Hamilton,’ but it’s always wonderful to be able to tour on your home turf.”
And this opportunity is full circle for Ta’Rea: The first time she took the stage at the Academy of Music was at her high school graduation.
“I graduated from CAPA and we didn’t have a stage big enough at the time, so that’s where our graduation was held,” she said.
Ta’Rea came back to that iconic stage for a touring production of “Sister Act,” and now, she returns to her hometown with a starring role in “Hamilton.”
“Hamilton” runs through Nov. 28 at the Academy of Music.
Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Academy of Music box office (240 South Broad Street), or by calling 215-893-1999.