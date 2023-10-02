From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner says he’ll mete out ‘individual justice’ for the 70 people arrested for looting last week.

Groups of young people, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia last Wednesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, according to police.

The incidents came on the same day a judge dismissed charges against a city police officer accused of murder. Police and city officials have said repeatedly that the two incidents are not connected.

Police made a total of 70 arrests and DA Larry Krasner said they have opened cases in all but one of them. He said he would hand out justice appropriately for what he referred to as “unrest.”

“A very large number of them are young. They’re between the ages of 18 and 25 and in general what we are seeing is most of them have no criminal record or a minimal criminal record, but that isn’t all of them,” Krasner said Monday.

“There certainly are some people in this group who are much more concerning than others,” Krasner said. “Part of our task will be to make sure that we do individual justice in each one of these cases.”