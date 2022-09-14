Former rideshare driver Ryan Long won just under $300,000 in his 16-day run on Jeopardy! that ended in June. As he prepares for the game show’s Tournament of Champions, he was honored at City Hall with a formal ceremony. Mayor Jim Kenney presented Long with a ceremonial model of the Liberty Bell in honor of his achievements.

City Representative Sheila Hess said Long’s winning streak is a major milestone, but going back to compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall will give him an ability to further “demonstrate his deep knowledge and Philadelphia grit.”

Long grew up in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia, and he graduated from George Washington High School. He now resides in the city’s Mt. Airy section.

He first applied to compete in the iconic game of Jeopardy! in September of 2020 during COVID and a month later was contacted for an audition via Zoom. When his run ended he held the ninth position on Jeopardy!’s Leaderboard of Legends Consecutive Games Won list. He won a total of $299,400.