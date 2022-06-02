Wednesday’s kick-off event highlighted initiatives to help immigrants and refugees. The city announced a $75,000 grant from the Open Society Foundation that will help fund a Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs proposal to launch a Welcoming Network. The public-private partnership would offer resources to Afghan, Haitian and Ukrainian families.

“When people have a centralized location where they can come and receive information for help, for services in their native languages, when they communicate with each other, when they actually support each other, that all benefits immigrants, but also benefits American society,” said Iryna Mazur, Honorary Consul of Ukraine for Philadelphia.

The U.S. government recently implemented a program called Uniting for Ukraine, which allows Ukrainians to come to the country without a visa. The process is speedy, Mazur said, and many Ukranians are already arriving in the U.S. through the program, including in Philadelphia.

“The biggest challenge [is] access to information, number one, access to community services, number two, it’s access to housing because it’s difficult to find an apartment right now. It’s a federal issue, but processing time for the immigration forms has a huge backlog,” she said.

“So we are hoping that people’s applications for employment, for travel authorizations, will be processed quickly and they will be allowed to be productive members of the community to actually work and pay taxes.”

Farwa Ahmadi, INSPIRE case manager at Nationalities Services Center, said the city’s initiative also will help Afghans who are coming to Philadelphia to escape the Taliban.

“When they left, they had nothing with them. All their valuable items, their money, their possessions, assets, everything was left behind. And there’s no way to retrieve that now,” she said. “They’re dependent on … any support that the city is able to provide for them in many ways, and education, case management, legal assistance, ESL classes.”