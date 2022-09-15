After touring in cities across the country, “How to be an Ethical Slut” is making its debut in Philadelphia as part of the Philly Fringe Festival.

The one-woman cabaret and comedy show by Brooke McCarthy is about her experiences dating in the city as a bisexual woman.

The show’s title, as well as the character’s journey, are inspired by the 1997 book, “The Ethical Slut: A Practical Guide to Polyamory, Open Relationships and Other Adventures,” by Janet Hardy and Darcy Easton.

In an effort to reclaim the word “slut,” akin to the queer community reclaiming the word “queer” in the 1980s during the AIDS epidemic, McCarthy says, for her, being a slut is a way to “own your natural, pleasurable desires.”