Philly Fringe Fesitval pushes the sexual envelope with ‘How to be an ethical slut’Listen 5:43
After touring in cities across the country, “How to be an Ethical Slut” is making its debut in Philadelphia as part of the Philly Fringe Festival.
The one-woman cabaret and comedy show by Brooke McCarthy is about her experiences dating in the city as a bisexual woman.
The show’s title, as well as the character’s journey, are inspired by the 1997 book, “The Ethical Slut: A Practical Guide to Polyamory, Open Relationships and Other Adventures,” by Janet Hardy and Darcy Easton.
In an effort to reclaim the word “slut,” akin to the queer community reclaiming the word “queer” in the 1980s during the AIDS epidemic, McCarthy says, for her, being a slut is a way to “own your natural, pleasurable desires.”
Ultimately, she says, it’s about living your authentic life.
Despite its provocative title, Mccarthy insists the show isn’t about promiscuity; that would be missing the point.
She warns the show is not for everyone, and the 18 and older crowd should come with an open mind.
“How to be an Ethical Slut” runs through Sept. 29.