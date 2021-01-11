Philly detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally before riot

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A Philadelphia police detective is under investigation after he allegedly attended Wednesday’s Trump rally in Washington, D.C. that led to a riot at the Capitol building.

A police spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 they were aware of social media posts alleging the detective may have been in attendance at the rally on January 6. They have not yet revealed however whether they believe the detective was part of the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol.

“An IAB investigation has been opened to determine if any PPD policies were violated by the detective, and if they participated in any illegal activities while in attendance,” a spokesperson wrote.