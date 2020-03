Anticipating a teacher shortage, the School District of Philadelphia made a sudden decision Thursday night to close 63 of its schools for at least one day.

The late-night call came just hours after a city press conference in which officials told the public that Philadelphia’s public schools would remain open.

The reason for the reversal stemmed from Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close all public schools in neighboring Montgomery County and advise all residents against going to work.

That announcement created a domino effect because, according to Philly school officials, 2,100 of the district’s 18,000 employees live in Montgomery County.

The district anticipated that at some schools the staffing shortage would be so severe that it was “unlikely they will be able to function as fully operating schools that would effectively meet the needs of our students,” according to a statement distributed Thursday night.

At the 63 closed schools, 15 percent or more of school-based staff live in Montgomery County.

It is unclear how long the 63 schools will remain closed, but all will be shuttered on Friday. Wolf’s emergency order for Montgomery County runs until March 27th.

The district said Thursday night that no students should report to the following schools on Friday.

AMY AT JAMES MARTIN

AMYNORTHWEST

BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL

BARTON, CLARA SCHOOL

BUILDING 21

CAYUGA SCHOOL

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

COMLY SCHOOL

JAY COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DAY, ANNA B. SCHOOL

DOBBINS, MURRELL HIGH SCHOOL

DOBSON, JAMES SCHOOL

DUCKREY, TANNER SCHOOL

EDMONDS, FRANKLIN S. SCHOOL

ELLWOOD SCHOOL

EMLEN, ELEANOR C. SCHOOL

ENGINEERING & SCIENCE HIGH SCH

FELS, SAMUEL HIGH SCHOOL

FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES

FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE

FINLETTER, THOMAS K. SCHOOL

FITLER ACADEMICS PLUS

FRANK, ANNE SCHOOL

FRANKLIN, BENJAMIN ELEM SCHOOL

GIRLS, PHILA HIGH SCHOOL FOR

GREENBERG, JOSEPH SCHOOL

HENRY, CHARLES W. SCHOOL

HOPKINSON SCHOOL

HOUSTON, HENRY H. SCHOOL

HOWE, JULIA WARD SCHOOL

JENKS ACADEMY ARTS & SCIENCES

JUNIATA PARK ACADEMY

KENDERTON ELEMENTARY

KING, MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCH.

LANKENAU HIGH SCHOOL

LINGELBACH, ANNA L. SCHOOL

LOESCHE, WILLIAM H. SCHOOL

LOGAN, JAMES SCHOOL

MASTBAUM, JULES E. HIGH SCHOOL

MCCLOSKEY, JOHN F. SCHOOL

MOFFET, JOHN SCHOOL

MOORE, J. HAMPTON SCHOOL

NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL

OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKWAY-NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

PENNELL, JOSEPH ELEMENTARY

PENNYPACK HOUSE SCHOOL

PENNYPACKER, SAMUEL SCHOOL

PHILADELPHIA MILITARY ACADEMY

POTTER-THOMAS SCHOOL

RANDOLPH TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

RHAWNHURST SCHOOL

RICHMOND SCHOOL

ROWEN, WILLIAM SCHOOL

ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

SAUL, WALTER B. HIGH SCHOOL

SHAWMONT SCHOOL

SOLIS-COHEN, SOLOMON SCHOOL

VAUX BIG PICTURE HIGH SCHOOL

WAGNER, GEN. LOUIS MIDDLE SCH.

WASHINGTON, GROVER JR. MIDDLE

WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL

WILSON, WOODROW MIDDLE SCHOOL