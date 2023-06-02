90 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Friday due to heat

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Ninety schools in Philadelphia will close early Friday, June 2 due to forecasted heat.

Officials say the impacted schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will dismiss two hours early.

According to Meteorologist Brittany Boyer, highs on Friday are expected to reach 92 degrees.

This will be our hottest day so far this year, she said.

In extreme heat and during the summer months, school officials encourage families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing. Children are also encouraged to wear sunscreen.

Below is the list of schools that will close early Friday: