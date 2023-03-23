City Council overrides Kenney veto of Philly public safety director measure

Council President Darrell Clarke sponsored the bill and said city residents want a new way to fight crime.

“Speech after speech, poll after poll, that is the number one issue in the city of Philadelphia. It’s time to do some things differently that has proven to be successful in other municipalities,” he said.

Councilmember Curtis Jones summed up Council’s actions succinctly: “I always see merits to the mayor’s argument, but nevertheless, mayors have their say, we have our way.”

The measure now puts the question about changing the city charter to create the new post to voters. If approved, the position will be open for the new mayor to fill in January. That appointment would have to be “subject to the advice and consent of a majority of council.”

When he introduced the legislation in February, Jones said it was the result of touring other police agencies in the area and beyond to find out what they are doing right and emulating it in Philadelphia.

“What we discovered is we have much of what they have, but what we need is the straw that stirs the drink to let it come together,” Jones said then.