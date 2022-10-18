Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Padres

They made their big league debuts three months apart in 2012, Harper as a 19-year-old and Machado shortly after turning 20. Seven years later they signed massive deals as the top free agents going into the 2019 season; Machado got a $300 million, 10-year contract with San Diego, and Harper went to Philadelphia for $330 million and 13 years.

“We were two of the top free agents,” Machado said. “And he went to a city that wanted to bring a championship back, and I went to a city that’s never won a championship. Here we are a couple years later, we’ve done that, two organizations, and we’ve helped the organizations out big time.

“It’s going to be fun. He brings an energy. He’s one of the best players in the game.”

Harper said Machado “is a great talent. He’s one of the best defenders in the game. He can swing the bat very well. He’s having a great year this year. I’m excited to be able to share the field with him.”

The Padres are in the NLCS for the first time since 1998, right before they were swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series.

The Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, when they capped a five-year run that included a World Series championship in 2008 and then losses in the World Series in 2009 and the NLCS in 2010.

Philadelphia, which outscored Atlanta 17-4 at home in the final two games of the NLDS, has had some memorable moments this postseason.

Harper has hit three playoff homers, including two while going 8 for 16 in four games against the Braves. Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike on a monster homer against the Braves, and J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher in postseason history to hit an inside-the-park home run.

Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber won the NL home run title with 46. Rob Thompson took over as manager on June 3 after Joe Girardi was fired and led the Phillies to the playoffs. He was rewarded with a two-year contract.

Harper, meanwhile, played for some San Diego travel ball teams years ago and knows a bit about the city.

“I expect this place to be pretty rowdy tomorrow night,” Harper said. “They’re a city that loves their baseball.”