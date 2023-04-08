Harper puts on encouraging batting practice show in Philly

Bryce Harper went deep for the Phillies in their home opener. Sort of.

Harper hit batting practice home runs — one more encouraging sign for the National League champions who are struggling in the early going that the two-time NL MVP could return to the lineup much earlier than expected, at the very least well before the All-Star break.

The Phillies have Harper on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from offseason reconstructive elbow surgery rather than the 60-day IL, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

Manager Rob Thomson watched the NLCS MVP take his cuts Friday at Citizens Bank Park about 4 1/2 hours before the Phillies played the Cincinnati Reds. Harper took on-field batting practice earlier this week at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

“It’s not bothering him to swing the bat,” Thomson said.

Thomson said there was still no timeline on Harper’s return and the biggest concern was sliding. There was also no timetable on when Harper could resume throwing.

“First things first, we’ve got to get him to slide, and then get him into games,” Thomson said. “Then we’ll figure the other part out.”