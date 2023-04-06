SEPTA Budget, Food at the Phillies, Studio 2 Trivia

The Phillies’ home opener is here, and the new season brings new food to Citizens Bank Park. Billy Penn food and drink reporter Ali Mohsen tried almost everything – from Mexican street popcorn to the first ever plant-based food stand – and tells us what’s on the menu.

SEPTA just released its $1.7 billion proposed operating budget, and with pandemic relief drying up, the organization could find itself low on funds. What would that mean for service and fare increases? CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards joins us live to take your questions about the state of transit in Philadelphia, public safety and more.

Who doesn’t love a tote bag? The Studio 2 trivia competition launches tomorrow. Plus, WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton has a list of things to do this weekend.