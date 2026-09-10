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Unrivaled Basketball will return to Philadelphia next February after setting all-time attendance records during last year’s doubleheader showcasing the best in the women’s game.

Tickets go on sale Thursday

The three-on-three women’s league will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Feb. 15, 2027. Tickets go on sale Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster and Unrivaled’s website. Unrivaled newsletter subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale from 3 to 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, Xfinity Mobile Arena sold out the venue with 21,490 fans— also marking the first women’s professional basketball games played in Philadelphia since 1998.

“When Philadelphia became the first new market to host an Unrivaled game, the incredible response from fans showed what this league could become in cities across the country,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of brand partnerships and engagement at Comcast, in a statement. “As we enter the second year of our partnership, we are excited to bring Unrivaled back to Xfinity Mobile Arena and build on that momentum.”