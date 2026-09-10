Unrivaled returns to Philadelphia in 2027 after record-setting women’s basketball games last year
The three-on-three women’s league will set up shop at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Feb. 15, 2027. Tickets go on sale today at 4 p.m.
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Unrivaled Basketball will return to Philadelphia next February after setting all-time attendance records during last year’s doubleheader showcasing the best in the women’s game.
Tickets go on sale Thursday
The three-on-three women’s league will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Feb. 15, 2027. Tickets go on sale Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster and Unrivaled’s website. Unrivaled newsletter subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale from 3 to 4 p.m.
Earlier this year, Xfinity Mobile Arena sold out the venue with 21,490 fans— also marking the first women’s professional basketball games played in Philadelphia since 1998.
“When Philadelphia became the first new market to host an Unrivaled game, the incredible response from fans showed what this league could become in cities across the country,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of brand partnerships and engagement at Comcast, in a statement. “As we enter the second year of our partnership, we are excited to bring Unrivaled back to Xfinity Mobile Arena and build on that momentum.”
Unrivaled bringing professional women’s sports back to Philly
Philadelphia is the third host city on the upcoming “Unrivaled on Tour with Ally,” where the league will go on a monthlong, cross-country tour for its third season. The remaining host cities will be announced as the tour continues across the country through early October.
In a statement, Comcast Spectacor Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Blair Listino said they’re “thrilled to welcome Unrivaled back to Xfinity Mobile Arena.”
“Last year’s stop in Philadelphia was electric and proved what we’ve known: Philly sports fans show up for women’s sports in a big way,” Listino said. “Bringing Unrivaled back reflects our continued commitment to growing women’s sports in our city while showcasing world-class competition and delivering unforgettable events for fans across the region.”
To mark Unrivaled’s return to Philly, the Philadelphia Sisters will hold an event tonight at Dock Street South in Center City from 7 to 9 p.m. A WNBA player will be making a special appearance during the event. The event is first come, first served and fans must be at least 21 years old to attend.
The announcement of Unrivaled’s return to Philly comes less than two weeks after the inaugural Ennoble Care Philly Open brought professional women’s tennis back to the city for the first time in 22 years.
Unrivaled was founded by WNBA All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart to give some of the league’s top stars a platform to play in the United States during the offseason.
Since its launch, the league has gained major traction, securing a media rights deal with TNT Sports and reaching a $340 million valuation. Investors include NBA stars Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, tennis icon and Title IX trailblazer Billie Jean King, and Philly’s own basketball legend Dawn Staley.
In 2030, the WNBA will bring an expansion team to Philadelphia. The team will be co-owned by the 76ers owners, with Comcast holding a minority stake. They’ll play in the same arena as the Sixers.
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