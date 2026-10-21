Want to make friends in Philly? These rugby players suggest a good tackle

As a technicolor sunset begins to fade to night, dozens of players warm up beneath the bright LED lights illuminating the fields adjacent to the Joseph A. Scanlon Ice Rink & Playground.

At any given practice, the women’s-plus club fields as many as 60 players, enough to fill a roster for both Division I and Division III squads.

It’s evidence of what Hegasi says is the sport’s “amazing growth curve.” Rugby is one of the fastest-growing collegiate sports, by some measures, and club teams like Philadelphia Rugby Football have seen an “explosion in interest” since superstar Ilona Maher and the U.S. women’s team claimed a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In Philadelphia, the surge in popularity for the sport has as its foundation a legacy built by a homegrown star.

Maryanne “MA” Sorensen, a Delaware County resident, played for Philadelphia Rugby from 1978 to 2001, nearly half of the club’s 50-year history. In 1991, she played on the first and so far only U.S. women’s national team to win the Rugby World Cup.

Sorensen, 70, fell in love with the sport as an undergraduate at the College of William and Mary, she told WHYY News in a recent interview. Since then, Sorensen said she hasn’t looked back. Her love for the sport is so deep she let nothing — not medical school, not broken bones nor 100-hour plus work weeks as a physician — keep her from rugby practice and games.

“You can’t be half-hearted about it,” she said. “You really get very emotional. You would give your life to your teammates, and I feel like it’s the one thing that you do in your life that makes sense.”

For Sorensen, the sport’s enduring appeal is simple: It’s “all the things that you couldn’t do as a kid.”

“You were told you can’t get dirty, you can’t do this, you can’t pass the ball, you can’t kick, you can’t tackle,” she said. “And then you just go out and you do it, and you prove them wrong.”

A ‘tough sport’ that fosters teamwork — and lifelong commitment

For Sorenson and other devotees, the sound of sweaty bodies slamming against ruck pads can only mean one thing: rugby practice. Players wipe their minds of their 9-to-5s and prepare themselves for 15-on-15s.

It’s akin to a battle.

“It’s a tough sport,” said Rachel Lambert, president of the Philadelphia Rugby Football Club. “You’re running into people, people are tackling you, and being able to pick yourself back up after that and just keep going can be tough, but it really helps me push myself mentally.”

Rugby, invented in England in the 1800s, is an ancestor of American football, but it is played without helmets or pads. Two teams of 15 — or in sevens rugby, two teams of seven — face off to advance an oval ball down the field, or pitch.

Play seldom stops as each team plays offense and defense alternately as the game unfolds. Players score points by touching the ball in the try-zone, similar to the end zone in American football, and advance the ball by running with it or kicking it. The ball can be passed to teammates, but only backwards or laterally — not forward.

The opposing team can tackle the ball carrier, but unlike football, play continues even when the player is on the ground.

Game time pauses if the ball goes out of bounds or if there’s a penalty.