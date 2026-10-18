Adult recreational sports are booming. Here’s why Philadelphians keep showing up
Players say they're turning to leagues not just for exercise but for competition, connection and an escape from work and screens.
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On weeknights across Philadelphia, adults gather in community centers, gyms and even a Center City rooftop to shoot hoops, chase soccer balls and knock around floor hockey pucks.
They come for exercise and competition, but also for something that’s often harder for young adults to find: an easy way to meet people, make friends and carve out time for fun.
“I think it’s just a good release from the workday. I mean, I’m staring at a screen all day, so I’d happily just talk to people and pass the ball around,” said Madeline Fuchs, who plays in a recreational basketball league.
Recreational sports are one of the fastest-growing forms of exercise among adults. Citing a 2025 CivicScience survey, Axios reported that 20% of U.S. adults said they participated in team sports, nearly double the 11% who said the same in 2020.
Heyday Athletics, which runs leagues, pickup games and tournaments across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, says it has seen similar growth. According to Brian Wagner, the organization’s chief administrative officer, roughly 60,000 people now participate in Heyday programs, which include leagues in 18 sports.
“I think rec leagues have become a much bigger part of how people stay active, meet new people and add something fun to their week,” Wagner said. “At Heyday, we’ve seen participation grow each year, including new faces joining our league.”
Shooting hoops at Old Pine Community Center
On Thursday nights, a cacophony of voices, sneakers scuffing hardwood and basketballs hitting backboards fill the gym at Old Pine Community Center in Society Hill, where teams gather for weekly games.
Ian Rascoe, who participates in several recreational leagues including basketball, cornhole and pickleball, said the sports fill an emotional need and allows him to express his competitive spirit.
“It’s a really good opportunity for social gathering, and I love basketball,” he said.
Fuchs, who moved to the Philadelphia area two years ago, said these weekly games have allowed her to build a community in her new city.
“It is such a good way to meet people who have similar mindsets,” she said.
Those relationships extend beyond the basketball court. Fuchs said teammates often spend time together after games. On the night she spoke to WHYY News, her team planned to go out to celebrate a player’s birthday.
That social component is a major draw for younger adults. Axios reported that recreational leagues can help players build social connections while staying active, giving them opportunities to spend time with friends, get away from screens, and meet people outside of work.
Soccer in the sky at Friends Select School
On Tuesday nights, another group of players meets several stories above Center City on the rooftop of the Friends Select School. Before their soccer match begins, teammates catch up and kick the ball around to warm up.
Soccer is among the most popular recreational team sports. Data from the Sport & Social Industry Association cited by Axios found that soccer accounted for 18% of adult recreational players, behind volleyball at 30%, and ahead of softball at 15%.
For Edan Aleksejczyk, the league offers a way to continue a sport that has been with him for as long as he can remember.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was a child, so it’s like a hobby that I enjoy doing and can’t really live without,” he said.
Alex Ozl said participating in weekly soccer matches gives him a break from the work week.
“This is a really good opportunity for me to hang out with my friends and get a little bit of exercise at the same time,” he said. “I really like the fact that I can add a little bit of joy into my week.”
After the whistle blew and the game began, the recreational match quickly turned competitive. Players shouted instructions from the field and from the bench, and cheered each other on as the teams worked to set up opportunities to score.
Ozl acknowledged that soccer’s intensity may not appeal to everyone, but said the variety of recreational leagues makes it easier to find a fit.
“There are so many different sports that I think that people could find something that’s suitable for them,” he said.
Face off at Old Pine
On another night at Old Pine Community Center, floor hockey sticks lined the gym walls as players practiced sending an orange puck into the goal. Some strapped on padded armor before taking their turns in the net.
“I grew up playing field hockey because my brother played it, and just a really fun way to get out and have community,” Brigid Doherty said.
Leiar Robinson, who also plays field hockey, joined a game as a substitute for a friend’s team.
“It’s just fun to move your body and meet new people that otherwise you wouldn’t really run into on a day-to-day basis” she said.
Play was intense as the puck bounced around the gymnasium, hitting every corner of the space.
“I think working as a group towards a common goal and working together to figure out strategies to win is really nice,” she said.
Whether it’s basketball, soccer, floor hockey or another sport, recreational leagues offer adults something beyond a chance to compete. For players across Philadelphia, they’ve become a place to step away from work, stay active and build connections.
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