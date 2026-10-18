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On weeknights across Philadelphia, adults gather in community centers, gyms and even a Center City rooftop to shoot hoops, chase soccer balls and knock around floor hockey pucks.

They come for exercise and competition, but also for something that’s often harder for young adults to find: an easy way to meet people, make friends and carve out time for fun.

“I think it’s just a good release from the workday. I mean, I’m staring at a screen all day, so I’d happily just talk to people and pass the ball around,” said Madeline Fuchs, who plays in a recreational basketball league.

Recreational sports are one of the fastest-growing forms of exercise among adults. Citing a 2025 CivicScience survey, Axios reported that 20% of U.S. adults said they participated in team sports, nearly double the 11% who said the same in 2020.

Heyday Athletics, which runs leagues, pickup games and tournaments across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, says it has seen similar growth. According to Brian Wagner, the organization’s chief administrative officer, roughly 60,000 people now participate in Heyday programs, which include leagues in 18 sports.

“I think rec leagues have become a much bigger part of how people stay active, meet new people and add something fun to their week,” Wagner said. “At Heyday, we’ve seen participation grow each year, including new faces joining our league.”

Shooting hoops at Old Pine Community Center

On Thursday nights, a cacophony of voices, sneakers scuffing hardwood and basketballs hitting backboards fill the gym at Old Pine Community Center in Society Hill, where teams gather for weekly games.

Ian Rascoe, who participates in several recreational leagues including basketball, cornhole and pickleball, said the sports fill an emotional need and allows him to express his competitive spirit.

“It’s a really good opportunity for social gathering, and I love basketball,” he said.

Fuchs, who moved to the Philadelphia area two years ago, said these weekly games have allowed her to build a community in her new city.

“It is such a good way to meet people who have similar mindsets,” she said.

Those relationships extend beyond the basketball court. Fuchs said teammates often spend time together after games. On the night she spoke to WHYY News, her team planned to go out to celebrate a player’s birthday.

That social component is a major draw for younger adults. Axios reported that recreational leagues can help players build social connections while staying active, giving them opportunities to spend time with friends, get away from screens, and meet people outside of work.