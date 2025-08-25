It’s a unique sport

South Jersey resident Steve Woronicak said he signed up to try curling because it looked cool.

“You always see it on the Olympics and I’m like dude, I’m not really like running anywhere, so it’s like less impact. It’s a good time,” he said. “I was, like, talking to my friends and it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go curling.’ So I’m like, ‘Absolutely I’m in.”

Megan Brown traveled from Salem County to participate in the event. She was curious about the sport.

“It’s pretty easy to pick up, there’s a lot of nuance to it, but you can definitely enjoy it without knowing too much about it,” she said. “It’s definitely a bit strange, but it’s a blast.”

Kingsland said she became interested in curling after watching the Olympics 12 years ago.

“We went to a Learn to Curl at the Igloo [Ice Rink] in Mount Laurel, and that was it, I was hooked,” she said.

She has traveled across the country and beyond, attending curling tournaments.

“California, Florida, a couple of places in New York, Pennsylvania, Iceland, that was I think the farthest I’ve traveled,” she said.

Burlington County resident Gina Boggs, who started curling three years ago, said she went to the national “Five and Under” championship in Minneapolis earlier this year. The event is for players who have been curling for no more than five years.

“It was intimidating but great, there were a lot of great teams, but just to be there was exciting,” she said. “I’m not a competitive person or great at sports, but it’s a lot of fun and you meet a lot of quirky people.”