One Philly HBCU Week returns with football, music and more
The celebration of historically Black colleges and universities features two football games at Lincoln Financial Field, a performance by Ludacris and a Battle of the Bands.
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Two college football matchups, a halftime performance by rapper Ludacris and a Battle of the Bands competition will headline Philadelphia’s second annual One Philly HBCU Week, a six-day celebration of historically Black colleges and universities beginning Oct. 26.
Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the week’s schedule on Oct. 6, including Greek life celebrations, musical performances and opportunities for prospective college students and job seekers.
“One Philly HBCU Week is about celebrating the excellence, history and traditions of our HBCUs while creating opportunities for the next generation,” Parker said in a statement.
The city is partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles and local organizations to host events throughout Philadelphia, culminating in two football games at Lincoln Financial Field.
On Friday, Oct. 30, Lincoln University will face Virginia Union University, with Ludacris scheduled to perform. The following day, Delaware State University will take on Norfolk State University.
The week will also offer opportunities for prospective college students and job seekers to explore educational and career pathways, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“We have worked intentionally to make One Philly HBCU Week more than a football weekend,” said Willie Singletary, senior project manager in the mayor’s Office of Constituency Engagement, in a statement.
One Philly HBCU Week 2026: Calendar of events
Here’s a breakdown of the week’s scheduled activities, according to the Mayor’s Office.
Monday, Oct. 26
Clergy Appreciation Event, 5 – 7 p.m., Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden St.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Battle of the Bands: High School and Community Groups, 6 – 8 p.m., West Philadelphia High School, 4901 Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Collegiate Choir Competition, 7 – 9 p.m., Church of Christian Compassion, 6121 Cedar Ave.
Friday, Oct. 30
College and Job Fair, 2 – 6 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, 1020 Pattison Ave.
Collegiate and Alumni Step Show, 3 – 5 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
Football: Lincoln University vs. Virginia Union University with Ludacris halftime performance, 7 – 10 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
Saturday, Oct. 31
Battle of the Bands, 11 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
Football: Delaware State University vs. Norfolk State University, 3 – 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
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