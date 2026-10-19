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Two college football matchups, a halftime performance by rapper Ludacris and a Battle of the Bands competition will headline Philadelphia’s second annual One Philly HBCU Week, a six-day celebration of historically Black colleges and universities beginning Oct. 26.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the week’s schedule on Oct. 6, including Greek life celebrations, musical performances and opportunities for prospective college students and job seekers.

“One Philly HBCU Week is about celebrating the excellence, history and traditions of our HBCUs while creating opportunities for the next generation,” Parker said in a statement.

The city is partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles and local organizations to host events throughout Philadelphia, culminating in two football games at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Lincoln University will face Virginia Union University, with Ludacris scheduled to perform. The following day, Delaware State University will take on Norfolk State University.

The week will also offer opportunities for prospective college students and job seekers to explore educational and career pathways, according to the Mayor’s Office.

“We have worked intentionally to make One Philly HBCU Week more than a football weekend,” said Willie Singletary, senior project manager in the mayor’s Office of Constituency Engagement, in a statement.