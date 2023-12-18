From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of musicians came together at Cherry Street Pier Sunday to celebrate the holiday season with Philadelphia’s rendition of “TubaChristmas.”

Tubas and euphoniums were the stars of the show, but horns of all sizes and shapes dazzled the hundreds of people who attended the holiday concert. Christmas classics, as well as some Hanukkah tunes, filled the air.