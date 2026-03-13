Philly teens get hands-on civics experience with a ‘Demon Slayer’ mock trial

Lessons in literacy

Before the trial began, the teens learned essential courtroom vocabulary, such as the difference between direct and leading questions, and offered how they defined “fairness.”

Yona Yurwit is a librarian at Parkway Central Library and served as the judge for the simulation. She said the mock trial aligned with the library’s goal to expand literacy.

“Civic literacy is a form of literacy, so it’s very in line with our mission and values,” Yurwit said. “It’s also in line with just having a healthy society; if you don’t understand how things work, you can’t make informed decisions.”

In addition to civics practice, the teens also worked on their “literal literacy,” presenting the script Spector wrote like a play.

“We’re getting a lot of skills today,” Spector said.

Increasing civic awareness

Yurwit admitted that there are challenges in getting young people to participate in events like mock trials — that it can feel like work. But once you get the kids in the room though, things can change.

“They have things they notice or care about or are concerned about, whether it’s at the local level or beyond that, they all have something to say,” Yurwit said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, to create a space for them to do that and give them tools for understanding the world around them.”

Joshua Ostby works in the after-school program with the Free Library of Philadelphia. This was his first time helping with a mock trial like this, and he said there was a “huge buzz” in the teen center ahead of the event.

Running an activity like this with an anime inspiration made the activity much more approachable, according to Ostby.

“I’m happy to see them exercise that civic duty that eventually they’ll have to be faced with when they’re adults,” Ostby said.

Spector has been creating and running mock trials for Philadelphia students for 20 years. Over the past two decades, she said children have become “much more aware” of the political state of the country.

“I think that democracy has become something that’s very important to them,” Spector said. “At some point, we’re climbing a mountain to let them know that they’re the future, and that their voices need to be heard.”