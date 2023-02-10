Super Bowl Sunday in Philly: City announces road closures, parking restrictions

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.

In Philadelphia, preparations are underway for possible post-game celebrations. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office on Friday announced road closures, parking restrictions, and other game-day details for Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

What parking restrictions will be in effect?

Starting Friday, temporary “No Parking” signs may begin to pop up along South Broad Street and City Hall, according to city officials.

The “No Parking Zone” will go into effect on Sunday at noon.

What road closures will be in effect?

Once the game is over, temporary traffic closures will be in place around City Hall and surrounding Center City Streets between 11th and 20th streets and Spring Garden and Locust streets. The I-676 ramp at Broad Street will also be closed in both directions.