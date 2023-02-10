Super Bowl Sunday in Philly: City announces road closures, parking restrictions
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here.
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.
In Philadelphia, preparations are underway for possible post-game celebrations. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office on Friday announced road closures, parking restrictions, and other game-day details for Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know:
What parking restrictions will be in effect?
Starting Friday, temporary “No Parking” signs may begin to pop up along South Broad Street and City Hall, according to city officials.
The “No Parking Zone” will go into effect on Sunday at noon.
What road closures will be in effect?
Once the game is over, temporary traffic closures will be in place around City Hall and surrounding Center City Streets between 11th and 20th streets and Spring Garden and Locust streets. The I-676 ramp at Broad Street will also be closed in both directions.
Will SEPTA be running after the game?
Once the Super Bowl is over, some SEPTA route detours may be put into place and service is subject to change, according to the city.
Those among the revelers following the Birds’ 2018 Super Bowl victory may recall a beyond-capacity Market-Frankford Line train stopped service after a fan reportedly found their way atop the El car.
Real-time SEPTA system updates can be found online.
What about greasing the poles?
Additional public safety protocols — including the city’s habitual greasing of light poles — are still being evaluated by police.
“For public safety reasons, the city is not disclosing if/when the poles will be greased,” city spokesperson Joy Huertas told NPR.
Announced or not, Philadelphia may have to contend with fan behavior it seeks to discourage.
“When we hear they’re greasing the poles, we hear that as a challenge,” said 29-year-old Sean Hagan. “Like ‘Grease them jawns, we’re going to come climb them.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.