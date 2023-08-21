The SEPTA Key Advantage program started exclusively for large employers, then moved to smaller businesses. The city added funding in this year’s budget to include its employees to the program.

The mayor said an investment in public transit is an investment in equity when 42%of Black households and 50% of impoverished households don’t own a car in Philadelphia. The city is touting the addition on social media posts as an incentive to draw workers to apply for city jobs.

Kenney said the goal of the investment is to keep people moving to jobs and school.

“We know public transit is an energy efficient and affordable method of transportation, and by prioritizing transit, we can reduce traffic congestion along these streets and improve service reliability for all.”

SEPTA has been looking for ways to increase ridership, because without more riders the transit agency is projecting a major financial shortfall when pandemic relief funds run out.

“This will be the last budget proposal without service cuts and fare increases unless SEPTA receives additional support from our funding partners,” SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards said when she unveiled the agency’s budget proposal earlier this year.

SEPTA projects the federal COVID relief funds will be exhausted in April 2024, creating a structural deficit of more than $240 million starting in FY 2025, which starts next July. That could result in service cuts and increased fares without additional funding.