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For the moment, immunologist Brittany Allyn can take a deep breath and focus on her research without worrying about funding.

Allyn received funding from the Philadelphia Foundation’s Brody Family Medical Trust Fund fellowship to continue her research on celiac disease at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It really gives me the security to continue for another at least two years doing research that I’m really passionate about,” Allyn said.

The research is also personal for Allyn. She was in graduate school when she was diagnosed with celiac disease, a condition where dietary gluten triggers a response that can damage the small intestine. Now, she is searching for treatments, which she’s currently testing in animal models.

She received the Philadelphia Foundation’s Brody Family Medical Trust Fund fellowship, which supports early career researchers who are studying incurable diseases in Philadelphia.

“It is a bit of a difficult time to be an early career scientist. I have a lot of colleagues who are brilliant who have had trouble finding jobs, whether that be in industry or academia right now,” she said. “That’s where things like the Brody fellowship really help give me a little bit more support to have some relief for the next two years at least.”

The Philadelphia Foundation also funded cell biologist and geneticist Lucas Restrepo, whose work investigates a hypothesis that conditions like schizophrenia come from problems with the energy sources in brain cells. He studies this by investigating the brains of zebrafish.

He, like Allyn, said that the fellowship gives him relief at a time when many of his fellow colleagues and early career scientists have been laid off, or struggle to find work.

“Science is hard enough as it is,” he said. “Translational research and pharmaceutical research doesn’t happen without basic biology. We can’t understand what genes are doing, we can’t understand what cells are doing without doing the discovery aspect, and that’s the part that’s getting hit the hardest with these funding cuts.”

Proposed changes favor presidential priorities over scientists in the field

Over the past two years, the second Trump administration has disrupted thousands of approved federal science grants, affecting more than $1 billion in funding.

Some private foundations continue to fund research amid the instability from federal agencies, but it only helps up to a point, said Naomi Tjaden, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“They’re helpful at getting you to the next stage, but they don’t pay to keep the lights on,” she said.

Tjaden received foundation funding for her research a few years ago, and she said the longer-term goal was to get funding from the National Institutes of Health to start her own lab, which she just did.

However, it could be harder to get federal science funding in the future. The Trump administration proposed new rules that would, among other things, make it easier to cancel research that has been funded, require grants to align with a president’s priorities, have political appointees oversee funding decisions instead of other scientists in the field and restrict collaborations with overseas researchers.

In the Philadelphia metro region, more than 12% of employment and annual income come from hospitals and higher education, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.