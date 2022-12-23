Philly students will learn online only Friday due to predicted bad weather
Philly public schools won’t open Friday due to predicted bad weather and learning will happen online only, district officials said.
“With all instruction taking place digitally, there will not be a need to issue a ‘snow day’ and cancel classes,” the district said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
In addition to in-person classes, all after-school and extracurricular activities are also canceled.
Heavy rain, wind, and sub-freezing temperatures are forecast for Philadelphia on Friday as a massive winter storm makes its way across the U.S. and into the Northeast.
Students will be sent home with Chromebooks Thursday, that they’re expected to return after winter break, according to the district.
The official holiday break starts Monday and runs through the following Tuesday for students. Classes are scheduled to resume in person on Jan. 4.
District officials said earlier this month that face masks will be required inside school buildings for two weeks after winter break to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
While all district buildings will be closed Friday, its five COVID-19 testing sites will remain open.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.