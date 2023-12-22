The event “Rhythms of Resilience: Philly School Alumni on Hip-Hop, Africana Studies, and Self-Discovery” was held virtually for teachers across the district to attend and ask questions via Zoom.

African American studies teacher Ismael Jimenez hosted the panel that included former students and current hip-hop artists Starr Skii and MTM Flow.

Both attended Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School and say their hip-hop music careers stemmed from what they learned in Jimenez’s African American studies class.

Flow recalled, “I had a lot of pride coming out of that classroom,” and says he channeled his experiences and pride into his music.

“It taught me how to have self-respect, confidence, pride; inspiration for me to change the world.”

The class gave Skii the confidence to rap and overcome the insecurities she felt in high school.

Skii shared that she often felt that she wasn’t attractive among other minorities at her school. But that all changed because of her African American History class.

“I feel like I had a lot of pride coming out of that classroom because I was a Black female in that school and just starting to date, and just starting to like people. And certain people … didn’t like me specifically, you know Puerto Ricans, people that’s not African American,” said Skii.

“It made me feel like, ‘Oh wow, I feel like I needed to have longer hair. I needed to look like this in order to be more attractive.’”

But Skii found her voice and her confidence through African American studies.

“It’s like no, I was made the way I was supposed to be made,” she said. “So I feel like I definitely walked out of there with a lot more love for myself and a lot more pride,”

For Flow, the class was life changing. He told the audience, including Jimenez, “You helped me change myself so the more I learned from you, being though I came from a bad background, and I always get misjudged by people (because of) how I look, how I carry myself. I don’t pay that no mind,” he said.

The district stated that the purpose of the lecture was to offer a professional development opportunity to support equity and enhance the African American History curriculum. Next year will mark 25 years since the district made African American History a requirement for students’ graduation.