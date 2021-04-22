Philadelphia police detective charged with assault

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A Philadelphia police detective has been suspended with the intent of being fired after being charged with simple assault for an off-duty incident involving a gun.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division arrested Detective Robert Redanauer on Tuesday for a Dec. 27, 2020 assault, police said Thursday.

Police said that Redanauer grabbed a handgun from a dresser during an argument and pointed it at two people, threatening to shoot one of them. One person was able to go downstairs, leave the home and call 911, while the other fled into a bedroom, investigators said.

Redanauer eventually left the home — police didn’t reveal the location — and drove off.